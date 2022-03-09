Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 358,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Plains GP worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

