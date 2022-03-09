PlatON (LAT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $115.45 million and $2.64 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00102017 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,939,000 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

