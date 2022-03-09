Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 90,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 355,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

