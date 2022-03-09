PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00101953 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

