PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

