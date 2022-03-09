PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

