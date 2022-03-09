PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

