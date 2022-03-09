PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 417,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.