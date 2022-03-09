Polianta Ltd Acquires 7,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Sunrun by 101.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,349. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

