Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Lithia Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Shares of LAD traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.10. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.83 and its 200 day moving average is $313.02. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

