Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,300 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,041. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

