Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,100 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

