Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 44,100 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

