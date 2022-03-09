Polianta Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 243,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,255. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.