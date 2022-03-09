Polianta Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of GPN traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,240. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

