Polianta Ltd Buys New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $186.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,659. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.