Polianta Ltd Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.0% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. 441,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

