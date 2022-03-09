Polianta Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,699 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

