Polianta Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.