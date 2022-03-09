Polianta Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 317,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,933. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

