Polianta Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Tronox makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tronox by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

TROX traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 206,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

