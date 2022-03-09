Polianta Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.36. 89,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

