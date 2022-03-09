Polianta Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Polianta Ltd reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock remained flat at $$22.65 during trading on Wednesday. 122,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

