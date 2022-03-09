Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 118,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.