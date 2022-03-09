Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,936,000 after purchasing an additional 630,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 516,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,852,520. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

