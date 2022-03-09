Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.20. 19,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

