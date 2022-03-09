Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,034 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 92.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44,381.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 987,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,261,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

