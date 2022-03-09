Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,100 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 12,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

