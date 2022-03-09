Polianta Ltd Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco by 14,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 317,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,242. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.