Polianta Ltd Takes $1.34 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Arvinas makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 16,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

