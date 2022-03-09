Polianta Ltd Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DISH Network by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

