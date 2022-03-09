Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,261. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

