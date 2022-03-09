Polianta Ltd Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,385. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.16 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

