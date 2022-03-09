Polis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,893.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $13,893.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007000 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00098080 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00271122 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.