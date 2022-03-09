PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $298,790.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

