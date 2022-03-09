Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 324568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.