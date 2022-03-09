Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Portland General Electric worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

