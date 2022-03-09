Poseidon Network Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $60,308.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045726 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

