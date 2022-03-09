Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.76% of Potbelly worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 505.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

