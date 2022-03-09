PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0049 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $27.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.72 or 0.06525344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00256827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00737752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00067428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00449010 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00351007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,419,102 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

