PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

