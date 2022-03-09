Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Apple by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 247,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. 1,065,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

