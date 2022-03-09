Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.78

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 1361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

