Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 382,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 243,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

