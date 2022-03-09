PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.