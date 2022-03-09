PRIZM (PZM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $660,511.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001346 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,231,125 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

