Prometeus Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $135.99 million and $3.25 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00019724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

