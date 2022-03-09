ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.20. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 4,915 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

