ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.20. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 4,915 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
