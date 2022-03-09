ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $193.82

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $193.82, but opened at $183.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $170.74, with a volume of 13,548 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

