ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.95. 45,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,243,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

